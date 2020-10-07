UrduPoint.com
Maduro Notes Venezuelan-Russian Solidarity In Birthday Message To Putin

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Maduro Notes Venezuelan-Russian Solidarity in Birthday Message to Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has emphasized the solidarity shown by Russia to Venezuela in a birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"The people of Bolivar congratulate and embrace their brother-president Vladimir Putin.

I reaffirm my endless gratitude for your gestures of solidarity and cooperation with our homeland in these difficult times for humanity. Happy birthday!" Maduro wrote in a Twitter post that also contained a video showing Putin's previous meetings with Venezuelan leaders.

The video also included footage from the arrival of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the South American country on Friday. In total, 2,000 people in Venezuela will take part in the third phase of trials for the vaccine.

