Maduro opposition rival 'arbitrarily detained': coalition

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Enrique Marquez, an opposition politician who had run against strongman Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela's presidential election, has been "arbitrarily detained," a coalition of parties said in a statement Wednesday.

Marquez, who had stood for a smaller party but supported main opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia's claim to victory in the July vote, "was arbitrarily detained yesterday," the Popular Democratic Front announced. Authorities have not confirmed the arrest.

"The government does nothing but reaffirm its authoritarian drift," added the group.

Marquez last September filed a petition asking Venezuela's Supreme Court to annul its validation of Maduro's widely-questioned reelection.

The opposition says its own tally of a majority of polling station results show Gonzalez Urrutia had won by a wide margin.

But Venezuela's loyalist CNE electoral council announced victory for Maduro, without providing a vote breakdown.

The Supreme Court, widely seen as beholden to the regime, ratified the outcome days later in a non-appealable ruling, despite full-throated protest from the opposition and much of the international community.

The United States, European Union and many of Venezuela's democratic neighbors recognize Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect.

In his latest post on social media site X Tuesday, Marquez denounced the "intimidation" of former Caracas mayor Juan Barreto by state forces.

"Peace cannot be imposed by force, with intimidation and illegality. Every step taken outside the Constitution takes us further away from peace," he wrote.