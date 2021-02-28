UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Orders 'Thorough' Review Of Relations With Spain

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:50 AM

Maduro Orders 'Thorough' Review of Relations With Spain

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country will review its relations with Spain after the visit of Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez to Colombia's border regions.

"Whoever wants good treatment has to give respect and good treatment to Venezuela. Let us proceed to thoroughly review all relations with Spain, at all levels," Maduro said in a Saturday address, broadcast on his Twitter page.

Maduro criticized the presence of Gonzalez in Colombia and asked Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, as well as Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to review diplomatic relations with Spain.

"Get out of Latin America, chancellor of Spain. Go home, foreign minister, enough humiliation," Maduro said.

On Wednesday, Arreaza announced that the EU envoy in Venezuela, Caracas Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, was declared "persona non grata" and had 72 hours to leave the country. The decision was made in response to a new bout of sanctions that the EU foreign ministers imposed on Monday on another 18 Venezuelan officials over alleged human rights violations and accounts of "undermining democracy."

Maduro has stressed that Venezuela would not engage in any dialogue or deals with the European Union until sanctions are lifted.

Related Topics

Democracy Twitter European Union Visit Caracas Spain Colombia Venezuela Border All

Recent Stories

Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successi ..

6 hours ago

Mali's Armed Forces Repel Attack by Terrorists in ..

6 hours ago

Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cult ..

6 hours ago

Guardiola ranks Man City's record run as one of hi ..

6 hours ago

Eight-try Clermont thrash hapless Agen in Top 14

6 hours ago

Federal Customs Authority launches &#039;RasCargo& ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.