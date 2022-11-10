Maduro Plans Turning Venezuela Into Big Global Food Exporter

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday that he was confident following the annual UN-led COP27 climate conference in Egypt that his country could become a big food exporter in Latin America and in the world.

"After listening to different positions at COP27, we have a great task of turning Venezuela into a center of healthy food production for Latin America, the Caribbean and the world. I am confident that we will achieve it," Maduro tweeted.

Climate change had a negative impact on agricultural activities worldwide, whereas Venezuela had "tens of millions" of hectares of fertile lands, the Venezuelan leader also told journalists following the climate conference in Egypt's Sharm el Sheikh.

In August, during his visit to the Latin American country, United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that Venezuela needed as much as $795 million in food and health aid for vulnerable groups. At the same time, the UN official noted that Caracas had great opportunities to not only resolve its own issues, but also contribute to the solutions to global food and energy problems.