Maduro Pledges To Send Letter Against US Sanctions Signed By Millions Of Venezuelans To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

Maduro Pledges to Send Letter Against US Sanctions Signed by Millions of Venezuelans to UN

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Caracas will submit a letter decrying US sanctions, signed by millions of Venezuelans, to the United Nations, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"This is a manifest to the United Nations and to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres which we will send out with signatures of millions of Venezuelans," Maduro said on Thursday.

The president also called on his compatriots to join protests against hostile policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump, which was planned to be held on Saturday. Maduro announced the rally on Wednesday.

Washington, which has been seeking to depose Maduro and install opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom it has endorsed, has introduced multiple rounds of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Venezuela. Particularly, on Tuesday, Trump issued an executive order to freeze assets held by the government of Venezuela in the United States.

Moreover, Trump has promised to impose an economic blockade on Venezuela.

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet has warned that the US sanctions on Venezuela would have a severe financial impact on the country.

