Maduro Points To Importance Of Dialogue With Russia After Talks With Deputy PM Borisov

5 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has concluded his meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov in Caracas, stressing the importance of maintaining dialogue with Russia.

The talks were held on Saturday in the presidential Miraflores Palace and lasted less than an hour.

"This is my first time visiting you and I enjoyed it very much," Borisov said at the start of the meeting with Maduro.

The Venezuelan president stressed that the visit of the Russian deputy prime minister is very important in the wake of Maduro's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in late September.

"I think it's a good idea to work out a plan for 10 years in order to clearly envision our future," Maduro said, adding that control over all the relevant work being done is very important.

On Saturday, Borisov announced that Russia and Venezuela were taking their relationship to a new level in the context of US sanctions against Caracas.

Venezuelan president, in turn, said that economic agreements would be signed during Borisov's visit to Caracas.

