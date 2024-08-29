Open Menu

Maduro Poll Rival Faces Jail If He Ignores Third Summons

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Maduro poll rival faces jail if he ignores third summons

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia faces an arrest warrant if he ignores a third demand to appear before prosecutors, the latest summons said on Thursday.

Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, ignored two prior demands to appear this week as part of a probe into his claim that he was the rightful victor of last month's presidential election.

The retired former diplomat, who became a last-minute candidate after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was banned from running in the July 28 election and backed him, has been in hiding for three weeks.

If Gonzalez Urrutia does not appear for the third summons on Friday, "it will be considered that we are in the presence of a flight risk... and a risk of obstruction ... for which the corresponding arrest warrant will be issued," the summons warned.

The summonses have not specified in what capacity Gonzalez Urrutia is to appear, as a defendant, witness or expert.

They have only mentioned he will be interrogated as part of an investigation into "usurpation of functions" and "forgery of public documents", crimes that can theoretically lead to the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

He is also being investigated for "instigation to disobedience of the law" and "computer crimes".

President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of the election, but the opposition -- which had been leading in the polls -- cried foul, publishing its own voting records on a website appearing to show a convincing win for Gonzalez Urrutia.

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro as having won without seeing detailed voting results.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) has declined to publish its records, claiming hackers had corrupted the data.

Election observers have said there was no evidence of the purported cyberattack.

Related Topics

Election European Union Lead United States Venezuela July From Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

4 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

5 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

5 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

6 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

8 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

9 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

10 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

10 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

11 hours ago

More Stories From World