Maduro Praises 600,000 Demonstrators Rallying In Caracas For Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Maduro Praises 600,000 Demonstrators Rallying in Caracas for Peace

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has praised 600,000 people who took to the streets of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to rally for peace.

"Caracas' streets are filled today with the Revolutionary People who have gone out to march with a deep love for the Homeland. This is a clear sign to the world that Vzla [Venezuela] wants peace, stability, and development without interference from any empire. God bless the Venezuelan People!" Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela has been facing a political-economic crisis since January of 2019 when the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself to be interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust from power the actual president, Maduro.

Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting to force a change in government in Venezuela so that Washington can control the country's natural resources.

