Maduro Reaffirmed Caracas' Devotion to Democracy in Talks With Lavrov - Vice President

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday reaffirmed his country's rejection of imperialist policies, and its movement toward peace and democracy during his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"As President Maduro has reaffirmed once again today, Venezuela rejects imperialist pressure and illegal sanctions. President Maduro has reaffirmed that Venezuela will follow the path of democracy and peace," Vice President Rodriguez said during a press conference with Lavrov.