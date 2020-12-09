Maduro Reaffirms Readiness for Norway-Mediated Talks With Opposition After Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Venezuelan authorities are open to Norway-mediated talks with the opposition, President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday, days after the Socialist alliance won the legislative elections.

The Norwegian delegation visited the Bolivarian republic in late November to discuss the possible resumption of negotiations between the government and the opposition. The visit came in the run-up to the December 6 elections in Venezuela, won by the alliance of socialist parties and boycotted by failed coup leader Juan Guaido's opposition bloc. The EU has said that the elections were neither free no fair. The United States and Canada have refused to recognize the results either.

"I have great trust in the Norwegian negotiators and their capabilities. They have visited Venezuela and talked to everyone.

And I publicly confirm to the Norwegian government our readiness to participate in all events for dialogue, discussion and promotion of the path of peace and democracy for Venezuela," Maduro said at a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

The Venezuelan leader stressed that he did not exclude anyone from the dialogue and believed that it should "include all sides."

Last year, Norway mediated talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, and several meetings took place. However, in August 2019, Maduro suspended negotiations in protest of toughening US sanctions. Later, he reported new attempts to build a dialogue, but halted them over the opposition's alleged attempt to "surrender" the disputed Essequibo region in exchange for political support.

In July 2020, meetings with the Norwegian delegation resumed.