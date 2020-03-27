Maduro Refutes US Accusations That Venezuelan Authorities Have Links to Drug Trafficking

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refuted the US accusations that the government of the Bolivarian Republic has links to drug trafficking.

On Thursday, US Attorney General William Barr said the US was pressing criminal charges against Maduro for allegedly facilitating drug trafficking into the United States.

Washington also unveiled money-laundering charges against Venezuela's Chief Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno.

"They have laid new false charges ... Venezuela has been at the forefront of the fight against illegal drug trafficking for 15 years," Maduro said in a televised address on late Thursday.