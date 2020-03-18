UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Requests $5Bln From IMF To Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak In Venezuela

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Maduro Requests $5Bln From IMF to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The government of Venezuela is asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide $5 billion to help the country address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in a letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday.

"[T]he Bolivarian Government has been executing different highly comprehensive, strict and exhaustive prevention and control measures to address this contingency and protect the Venezuelan people, particularly given the confirmation of the first cases of infected people in our country," Maduro said. "That is why, we come up to your honorable organization to request evaluation, regarding the possibility of granting Venezuela a financial facility for USD 5,000 million from the Emergency Fund.

.. resources that will contribute significantly to strengthen our detection and response systems."

Earlier on Tuesday, Maduro declared a nation-wide quarantine to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government has imposed a partial quarantine in seven states in Venezuela since Sunday.

Maduro said 16 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Venezuela over the past 24 hours. The total number of infected people has reached 33.

Related Topics

IMF Venezuela United States Dollars Sunday From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

21 minutes ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

1 hour ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

1 hour ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, China sign two MOUs, four letters of exc ..

1 hour ago

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.