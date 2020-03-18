Maduro Requests $5Bln From IMF to Help Fight Coronavirus Outbreak in Venezuela

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The government of Venezuela is asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to provide $5 billion to help the country address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said in a letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday.

"[T]he Bolivarian Government has been executing different highly comprehensive, strict and exhaustive prevention and control measures to address this contingency and protect the Venezuelan people, particularly given the confirmation of the first cases of infected people in our country," Maduro said. "That is why, we come up to your honorable organization to request evaluation, regarding the possibility of granting Venezuela a financial facility for USD 5,000 million from the Emergency Fund.

.. resources that will contribute significantly to strengthen our detection and response systems."

Earlier on Tuesday, Maduro declared a nation-wide quarantine to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government has imposed a partial quarantine in seven states in Venezuela since Sunday.

Maduro said 16 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Venezuela over the past 24 hours. The total number of infected people has reached 33.