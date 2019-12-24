UrduPoint.com
Maduro Resumes Talks With Opposition About Restarting Electoral Committee - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:35 PM

Negotiations between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, dubbed the national peace dialogue table, are underway and aimed at ensuring the operation of the country's electoral committee and picking its new head, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Venezuelan ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday

The two sides of Venezuela's political struggle engaged in Norway-mediated talks earlier this year, but they ultimately collapsed in September. The ambassador said that the opposition representatives at these talks were its most extremist members. That same month, the government and opposition agreed to set up fresh peace negotiations.

"These negotiations resumed but not with the opposition [representatives] with whom our government had negotiations in Oslo, but with another part of the opposition - the part that we believe is more balanced .

.. So President Maduro decided to organize other negotiations, which he calls 'the national peace dialogue table.' They have been talking for three to four months now. The main goals are, firstly, to resume the work of the electoral committee and search for its new head," the ambassador said.

"This process is ongoing. New candidates are being considered. This is very important for the opposition. If we agree on it and we think we will the next [step] is the 2020 elections. But they are the elections to the National Assembly only ... We cannot talk about the presidential election, even though this is pursued by the right-wing, extremist opposition, which wants Maduro to run in the election again. But this will only be in 2024," the diplomat continued.

The ambassador also said that Maduro had always called for constructive dialogue with the opposition.

