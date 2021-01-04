UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Says Asked West To Unfreeze Venezuelan Funds For Vaccine Purchase, Got Refused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:50 AM

Maduro Says Asked West to Unfreeze Venezuelan Funds for Vaccine Purchase, Got Refused

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) EU nations and the United States have refused Venezuela's request to unfreeze its assets, so that the sanctions-hit country could purchase a coronavirus vaccine, President Nicolas Maduro has said.

"The governments of Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US and their financial institutions have frozen and blocked funds for access to a vaccine.

We demanded via the WTO that they provide us with access to funds, and we were refused," Maduro told a meeting on health care on Sunday.

He added that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez had held talks with these countries' foreign ministers, but they had refused the request.

As part of attempts to oust Maduro, the US and other Western countries that endorsed opposition leader Juan Guaido have slapped sanctions on Venezuela and frozen its assets abroad.

Related Topics

Spain United Kingdom Portugal United States Venezuela Sunday Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

7 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

8 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

8 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.