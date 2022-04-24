UrduPoint.com

Maduro Says Colombia Planning Sabotage Attacks Against Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 08:10 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused his Colombian counterpart, Ivan Duque, of planning sabotage attacks against law enforcement officers on the territory of Venezuela.

"Ivan Duque has activated joint plans with criminals and gangs," Maduro said in his Saturday speech broadcast on state tv, adding that infiltrating groups of criminals will "attack the police and military first," after crossing the Colombia-Venezuela border.

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Colombia in February 2019, after an attempt by opposition activists led by Juan Guaido to truck alleged humanitarian aid across the border.

The Venezuelan government said this was an invasion attempt.

Caracas has repeatedly accused Bogota of consistently destabilizing the internal situation in Venezuela, including by means of "attempted invasions" and the infiltration of armed terrorist groups across the border. In August 2018, Venezuela accused Colombia of being behind the assassination attempt on Maduro.

