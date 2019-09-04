Maduro Says Colombia Poses Level Orange Threat, Announces Military Exercises Along Border

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced large-scale military exercises on the country's western border with Colombia to take place from September 10-28, saying its neighbor presented a level orange security threat.

"I have ordered the Venezuelan army's strategic command and military border patrol to announce a level orange threat in the face of Columbia's aggression toward Venezuela ... and to hold military exercises dubbed "Sovereignty and Peace" along the entire western border of Venezuela from September 10-28," Maduro said.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan government presented evidence of what it called paramilitary training camps in Colombia that were being used to train people to allegedly plot violent attacks aimed at undermining Maduro.

Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez showed on state television satellite images of the alleged camps and accused Colombian President Ivan Duque of doing nothing to prevent aggression toward Caracas.

The two neighboring nations regularly accuse each other of supporting anti-government militias.