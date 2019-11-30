UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Colombia, US Planning Provocation, Mobilizes Venezuelan Army

Sat 30th November 2019 | 05:21 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had information that Colombia and the United States were planning a provocation on the Bolivarian Republic's western border and called on all staff of the country's armed forces to be prepared for battle.

"I have information that Colombia, together with the US Southern Command are planning to launch another provocation at the Venezuelan border with Colombia. All staff of Venezuela's armed forces must be combat ready," Maduro said on Friday during a meeting with the country's transportation employees.

The president added that the provocations served to incite a military conflict on the Venezuela-Colombia border in order to draw attention away from the protests taking place in Colombia.

