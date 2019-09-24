UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Headed To Russia To Meet With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

Maduro Says Headed to Russia to Meet With Putin

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he is going to Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives of the Russian business community.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Maduro's visit to Russia would "take place soon enough," adding that the exact dates would be announced later.

"In a few hours, tonight, I am going on an official visit to Russia, to meet with our friend and fellow President Vladimir Putin, with his team, with important business groups in Russia," Maduro said late on Monday.

He added that he plans to discuss the dynamics of bilateral relations and to find ways to boost cooperation.

