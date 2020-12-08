Maduro Says Hopes to Visit Russia, Meet With Putin in April-June 2021

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said at a meeting with a Russian delegation of parliamentary election observers that he hoped to visit Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April-June 2021.

"I hope that in April, May or June I will be able to visit Moscow to welcome our friend Vladimir Putin," Maduro said.

The meeting was broadcast on Twitter.

He also expressed confidence that members of the new National Assembly would also visit the Russian capital soon.