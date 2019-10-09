Maduro Says IMF, Not Caracas Responsible for Ongoing Protests in Ecuador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is responsible for the mass protests raging Ecuador, and Caracas has nothing to do with the unrest.

Following the escalation of violence during the rallies, President Lenin Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The protests in Ecuador are responsibility of the IMF, but not the Venezuelan government," Maduro said.

The rallies erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the IMF.