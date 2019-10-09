UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Says IMF, Not Caracas Responsible For Ongoing Protests In Ecuador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:10 AM

Maduro Says IMF, Not Caracas Responsible for Ongoing Protests in Ecuador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is responsible for the mass protests raging Ecuador, and Caracas has nothing to do with the unrest.

Following the escalation of violence during the rallies, President Lenin Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The protests in Ecuador are responsibility of the IMF, but not the Venezuelan government," Maduro said.

The rallies erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the IMF.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Caracas Ecuador From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

5 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

5 hours ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

6 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

6 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

6 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.