Maduro Says Important To Reach Agreement To Balance Oil Market After OPEC+ Deal Breakdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Maduro Says Important to Reach Agreement to Balance Oil Market After OPEC+ Deal Breakdown

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Venezuela is in contact with OPEC, Russia amid global oil price plunge, as it is important to reach an agreement to balance the market, President Nicolas Maduro said Thursday.

"Since Sunday, when there was a drop in oil prices and the situation in the financial markets worsened, we are in contact with colleagues from OPEC, with colleagues from Russia, producing countries in order to implement initiatives of dialogue and a new meeting of OPEC and OPEC+ and to find solutions for the short, medium and long terms," Maduro said in a statement broadcast in his Twitter blog.

"In the current circumstances, it is important for the health of the global economy and financial markets to find stabilizing agreements between OPEC, Russia and other oil exporters," he stressed.

On March 6, the OPEC+ countries were unable to agree either to change the parameters of the existing deal to reduce oil production, or to extend it. As a result, restrictions on oil production by the member countries of the former alliance will be lifted from April 1.

Brent oil futures slumped by over 30 percent to a four-year low of $31.27 per barrel on Monday after the OPEC+ alliance failed to agree on a new production cut deal last week. The contract is trading at $33.35 per barrel as of 11.35 GMT Thursday.

