Maduro Says Likely to Reach Agreement With Venezuelan Opposition Until End of 2019

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the agreement between his government and the country's opposition was likely to be reached until the end of the year.

"I am sure that in 2019 we will reach a great agreement on mutual understanding and peace, dialogue and democracy for Venezuela," Maduro told the Venezuelan state television.

The president also reaffirmed his government's readiness to continue talks with the opposition in Norway.

"I would like to reaffirm the government's readiness for the dialogue in Norway, aimed at creating a permanent mechanism for talks and search for solutions. This is the goal and I can say that the process is developing in a good manner," Maduro said.

He added that the Venezuelan government was open for dialogue with all opposition forces.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's decision to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. The government and the opposition held several rounds of talks, mediated by Norway, however, no deal has been reached so far.