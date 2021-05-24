Maduro Says New Batch of 1.3Mln COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives From China

A new batch of 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Venezuela from China, President Nicolas Maduro said

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A new batch of 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines has arrived in Venezuela from China, President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I announce that a new phase of national vaccination starts this week, 1,300,000 new vaccines have arrived for Venezuelans directly from China these days," Maduro said Sunday on Venezolana de Television.

He added that the shipment enables the country to accelerate the immunization campaign.

The president reiterated that his goal is to continue the vaccination campaign from June to August, so that Venezuela could get back to normal by the end of the year. In addition, Maduro stated that Venezuela had stabilized the second wave of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Latin American country has confirmed over 220,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases, including 2,513 deaths. More than 316,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Venezuela.