Maduro Says Ordered Foreign Ministry to Report Attempted Sea Invasion to Hague Court

BUENOS AIRED (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he had instructed the country's Foreign Ministry to submit all materials related to a recent attempted foreign invasion by sea to the International Criminal Court.

"I instructed Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to send reports and videos about this aggression ... to The Hague for them to be included in the lawsuit already in progress at the International Criminal Court," Maduro said at a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Last February, Venezuela took the United States to court over what it considers illegal economic sanctions since 2014.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said an invasion of Colombian militants had been diverted on the sea as they tried to approach the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Eight militants were killed, and several others were detained in the counter-operation.

One of the detained individuals, US national Luke Denman, said during an interrogation that the group's aim was to seize the Caracas airport and try to stay alive until Maduro is flown to the United States.