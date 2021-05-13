UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Ready To Talk To Guaido Under Mediation Of EU, Norway

Thu 13th May 2021

Maduro Says Ready to Talk to Guaido Under Mediation of EU, Norway

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed readiness for a dialogue with US-supported opposition leader Juan Guaido under the auspices of the European Union and Norway.

The opposition figure on Wednesday proposed to hold a dialogue between the country's political factions and the international community in order to gradually lift the imposed sanctions in return for holding new elections at all levels and releasing political prisoners.

"Now you have decided to talk with Maduro? Fine, I agree [to talk] under the auspice of the EU, the Norwegian government, and the contact group. I am ready to meet with the entire opposition to see what comes out of it, whenever they want, wherever they want, however they want," Maduro addressed the opposition leader in a video broadcast on Twitter.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when US-backed Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

The United States and its allies have recognized Guaido as the country's leader, while Russia and several other countries insist that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

The Latin American country held its general election on December 6, resulting in the socialist and Maduro's Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance winning 91.34 percent of all seats. Guaido supporters boycotted the vote in protest.

Norway previously served as a mediator between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

