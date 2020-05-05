MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said there were two US citizens, whom he called US President Donald Trump's security guards, among people detained for a recent attempt to invade the country.

"One of the detainees in the first testimony said that there had been two US citizens in the invasion group, security guards of US President Donald Trump," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on his Twitter.