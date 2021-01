Maduro Says Venezuela Defeated Trump

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Venezuela defeated former US President Donald Trump, his departure is a triumph for the Latin American country, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"Today, January 20, Donald Trump left, left, left... We defeated him," Maduro said in a statement broadcast on Twitter.

"This is a victory for Venezuela. He left alone... This is our triumph," he said.