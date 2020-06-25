UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Venezuela May Hold Referendum On His Stepdown In 2022

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:40 AM

Maduro Says Venezuela May Hold Referendum on His Stepdown in 2022

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his readiness to hold a referendum on his resignation in 2022 if supporters of the initiative manage to gather enough signatures.

"On January 10, 2022, it will be possible to start to gather signatures in favor of a referendum on withdrawing the mandate of President Maduro.

They [supporters of the idea] may go to streets and start to gather signatures of [the Venezuelan] people," Maduro said in a televised address posted on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

