BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Venezuela and Russia will sign a number of cooperation agreements during the visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov to Caracas, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday.

Borisov's office told Sputnik on Wednesday that the deputy prime minister would pay a working visit to Venezuela in coming days for talks with the Venezuelan co-chair of the intergovernmental commission.

"The Russian deputy prime minister will arrive in a few hours ... and we will have a meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Venezuela to conclude economic, energy, technological and financial agreements," Maduro said in a televised statement.

In late September, Maduro visited Russia and, in particular, discussed Venezuela's debt to Russia with President Vladimir Putin.

Putin previously said that defense cooperation with Caracas regarding delivering spare parts to Venezuela and creating service centers there continues as scheduled. According to him, the two countries' defense ties now mainly envision Russia fulfilling its commitments on maintenance of Russian-made equipment purchased by Venezuela.