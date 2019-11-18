Maduro Says Venezuelan Diplomats Left Bolivia Per His Order

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Venezuelan diplomats have left Bolivia as they were ordered, after being declared personae-non-gratae by La Paz, according to the country's President Nicolas Maduro.

On November 15, new Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric announced severing diplomatic relations with the government of Maduro, and announced Bolivia's departure from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).

"Forty-eight hours ago I ordered the entire diplomatic personnel to leave the country," Maduro said during a speech at a book fair.

According to Maduro, the employees of the Venezuelan Embassy in Bolivia received personal threats.

In October 2019, Morales won a decisive victory in the first round of the presidential election, but his main opponent, Carlos Mesa, refused to recognize the results.

On November 10, the Bolivian armed forces urged Morales to step down for the sake of the country's stability. As a result, he resigned the same day and left the country. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well. On Tuesday, Jeanine Anez, the Bolivian deputy speaker of the parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president. The Bolivian Constitutional Court recognized her claim as legitimate.

Anez recognized Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader, as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela.