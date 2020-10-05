UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Will Get Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine, Along With Son, Sister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his son and his sister plan to get the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Maduro said in an address broadcast on Twitter.

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Friday.

Maduro said on Sunday that his son Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra and his sister Maria Teresa Maduro were going to participate in the clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

"When mass vaccination starts, I'll be the first to get it [the vaccine]," Maduro said.

According to Venezuela's health minister, Carlos Alvarado, two thousand people plan to take part in the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Venezuela.

