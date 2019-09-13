UrduPoint.com
Maduro Says Will Not Take Part In 2019 Session Of UN General Assembly

Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he would not attend this year's session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly will be held in New York from September 17-30.

"Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and the foreign minister will attend this year's UN General Assembly. I visited New York last year, that is why this year I will not do that and will work here, in Venezuela," Maduro said on late Thursday.

He added that Rodriguez would submit to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a letter, signed by millions of Venezuelan citizens, that condemns the US sanctions against Caracas.

Venezuela faces a US-led effort to oust the government of President Maduro and replace him with opposition leader and self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido. The United States has also imposed comprehensive sanctions against Venezuela and frozen some of the country's assets.

