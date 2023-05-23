(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed into law a bill that seeks to protect the assets, rights and interests of the country and its missions abroad.

The new law invalidates any act aimed at confiscating the country's assets, obligates all Venezuelans to protect those assets and introduces individual responsibility for such actions.

"We have a new legal and constitutional tool to protect the patrimony of all Venezuelans. Implement it!" he said on air on the "With Maduro" television show.

Lawmaker Diosdado Cabello, who also appeared on the program, explained that the goal of the law is to protect Venezuela's assets and guarantee immediate justice for its people in relation to US actions against the Citgo petroleum corporation, which is owned by Venezuelan state energy company PDVSA.

In 2019, Citgo had to cut ties with its Venezuelan owner due to Washington's sanctions, which prohibit any US company from doing business with Maduro's government.

In early May, Maduro said the US government would transfer ownership of Citgo, which is worth more than $8 billion and operates about 10,000 gas stations in the United States, to the Unitary Platform, Venezuela's opposition alliance.