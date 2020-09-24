UrduPoint.com
Maduro Suggests Creating State Procurement Fund, Technology Bank At UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:33 PM

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking at the UN General Assembly, suggested creating a revolving fund of goods and services to counter discrimination and economic blockade of countries, as well as a free technology bank

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, speaking at the UN General Assembly, suggested creating a revolving fund of goods and services to counter discrimination and economic blockade of countries, as well as a free technology bank.

"On behalf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, we propose establishing a revolving fund for state procurement in the UN system to guarantee access to food and medical supplies financed from state resources," Maduro said.

According to the Venezuelan leader, the creation of such a fund will help counter discrimination and economic blockade of countries, making it easier for governments to purchase the necessary goods and services.

"We call for the strengthening of policies and funds aimed at developing local value chains and new economic actors, as well as the creation of a free technology bank and universal learning and training processes," Maduro said.

