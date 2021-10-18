UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

Maduro to Sign Document on Long-Term Cooperation With Iran - Tehran's Top Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will visit Tehran in the coming months, where he will sign a document on cooperation for the following 20 years, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Monday during a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia Gonzalez in Tehran.

"We agreed to draw up a roadmap of cooperation between Tehran and Caracas for the next 20 (years) in the course of our negotiations... In the coming months, we expect a visit of (Nicholas) Maduro to Tehran, during which he will sign a document for the following 20 years of cooperation (with Iran)," Abdollahian said in a joint press conference, as cited by the Tasnim agency.

The Venezuelan foreign minister called the relations with Iran "strategic" saying that "Iran is a strategic friend of the Venezuelan government, people and president."

On September 16, an Iran-flagged supertanker loaded with 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by Venezuelan state-run oil company Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA) set sail from Venezuelan waters in defiance of the US sanctions.

Venezuela's crude oil is shipped to Iran according to the agreement between PDVSA and National Iranian Oil Company on exchanging Iranian condensate for Venezuela's heavy crude to help the country ease an acute shortage of fuel.

