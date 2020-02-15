(@ChaudhryMAli88)

USHUAIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on Friday on the international community to support Caracas' appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding US sanctions.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza came to The Hague to officially lodge a complaint against US sanctions that deteriorate the economic situation in the country.

"I ask the UN and other states that truly defend human rights ... for support and solidarity so that they also appeal to the International Court [in The Hague] and ask for justice for Venezuela," Maduro told reporters.

Washington imposed sanctions on the Latin American country more than a decade ago in a bid to and topple the United Socialist Party government, first led by Hugo Chavez and then by Maduro. The US measures have intensified amid a political crisis erupted in the country last January.