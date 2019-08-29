Maduro Vows 'Good News' on Dialogue Process With Opposition Within 'Few Days' - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Chinese media that "good news" about the dialogue process with the country's US-backed opposition would be announced within "the next few days."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told Chinese media that "good news" about the dialogue process with the country's US-backed opposition would be announced within "the next few days."

"Good news about the dialogue process [with the opposition] in the next few days," Maduro told Xinhua news agency in an interview released on Thursday.

Since May, the Venezuelan government and opposition have been engaged in negotiations mediated by the Norwegian government. In July, a Venezuelan government delegation and opposition representatives held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados as part of efforts to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country.

"I can report that we have resumed contact with the government of Norway, there have been several meetings, [and] we have resumed contact with the representatives of the Venezuelan opposition," Maduro said.

The president resumed the negotiations with the opposition after putting the dialogue on hold to protest the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Venezuelan government in early August. Back then, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to block Venezuela's property in US jurisdiction, including the assets of the country's central bank and the oil giant, Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA).

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when, after disputing incumbent President Maduro's re-election, US-backed opposition leader Guaido declared himself the country's interim president.

While the United States, the European Union and the majority of Latin American countries recognize Guaido, Russia, China, Turkey, Iran and a number of other nations view Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.