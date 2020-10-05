UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Wishes Trump Recovery From Coronavirus Despite Bad Relations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has wished US President Donald Trump to recover from COVID-19 despite bad relations between the two countries.

"We do not want any person to get infected, we express our human solidarity with the US President, who is an enemy of Venezuela, but we want him to get well," Maduro said on Sunday, at a health briefing broadcast on Twitter.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.

The United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions on Venezuela amid deteriorated relations between Washington and the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most of Western countries have endorsed Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro.

Maduro said on Sunday that his son Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra and his sister Maria Teresa Maduro, as well as the president himself, were going to get the Russian coronavirus vaccine. The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Venezuela on Friday.

