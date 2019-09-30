UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro's Visit To Russia Positive - Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:34 PM

Maduro's Visit to Russia Positive - Foreign Ministry

The visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia was positive, issues of defense industry cooperation and humanitarian assistance were discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia was positive, issues of defense industry cooperation and humanitarian assistance were discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Last week, Maduro held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"The visit was very positive, and I think that the Venezuelan counterparts and the leadership of that country were convinced that Russia was firmly in the position of supporting common sense and efforts that President Maduro and his government were making in various areas, including dialogue with a sensible opposition," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

He noted that Russia "is working comprehensively to normalize the entire situation with Venezuelan counterparts in different areas. The dialogue has been organized, and we continue to implement projects... All aspects of our joint work were touched upon, all without exception. It was a very deep and complex conversation on Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership," he said, when asked if defense industry cooperation was touched upon during the talks.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin All Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC orders to transfer terrorism case against Hafi ..

2 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved

2 minutes ago

Dengue wards set up at all social security hospita ..

2 minutes ago

Zambia's finance minister unveils 2020 budget

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) gets PS ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Slams PACE's Decision to Discuss ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.