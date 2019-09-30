(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia was positive, issues of defense industry cooperation and humanitarian assistance were discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

Last week, Maduro held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"The visit was very positive, and I think that the Venezuelan counterparts and the leadership of that country were convinced that Russia was firmly in the position of supporting common sense and efforts that President Maduro and his government were making in various areas, including dialogue with a sensible opposition," Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

He noted that Russia "is working comprehensively to normalize the entire situation with Venezuelan counterparts in different areas. The dialogue has been organized, and we continue to implement projects... All aspects of our joint work were touched upon, all without exception. It was a very deep and complex conversation on Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership," he said, when asked if defense industry cooperation was touched upon during the talks.