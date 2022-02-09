UrduPoint.com

Maersk Sees Profits Soar On Record Freight Prices

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Danish shipping giant Maersk on Wednesday posted record-beating profits in 2021, as container freight prices continued to soar due to the global supply chain crunch caused by the Covid pandemic

Copenhagen, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Danish shipping giant Maersk on Wednesday posted record-beating profits in 2021, as container freight prices continued to soar due to the global supply chain crunch caused by the Covid pandemic.

For the full year, Maersk registered a net profit of $18 billion (15.8 billion Euros), the highest profit ever recorded by a Danish company.

For 2022, Maersk predicted a "solid first half" would be followed by a "normalisation" of the sector early in the second part of the year.

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the pandemic, but has rebounded strongly since mid-to-late 2020.

As a result, sales for 2021 jumped by 55 percent to $61.8 billion, with the Ocean container shipping segment soaring by 65 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost tripled to $24 billion, thanks to lower costs and optimisation of its logistics chain, Maersk said.

Its main competitors, Italy's MSC and France's CMA CGM, have also posted record profits for 2021.

