Maersk To Provide Vessel To Install Turbines For Equinor-BP Joint Wind Station - Equinor

Norwegian energy giant Equinor said on Tuesday that Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) will provide a turbine installation vessel for its offshore wind power station jointly built with BP

"Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, has signed a contract with Maersk Supply Service to charter a new wind farm installation vessel," the Norwegian company said in a statement.

Maersk has developed the concept of the required vessel that will provide the installation of wind turbines in accordance with the Maritime Trade Act. The companies expect the new vessel to be operational for the Empire Offshore Wind projects in 2025. Together with the Maersk vessel, barges and tugboats built and operated by the American company Kirby Offshore Wind will be used to install the turbines.

Empire Offshore Wind is a proposed offshore wind farm on the US east coast. The first phase of the project is supposed to have a 816MW nameplate capacity generated by 60-80 wind turbines. The wind farm will be connected to the electricity grid at the Gowanus Substation in Brooklyn, New York. An operations and maintenance base will also be established in the area. Total investment in the project will be around $3 billion. The Federal offshore wind area was auctioned by the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the $42.5-million commercial lease was signed by Equinor in 2017.

The project is currently in the research and permitting phase, which is expected to take four to five years to complete. First power from the farm is anticipated by 2024 or 2025.

