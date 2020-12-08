Maggie, 90, becomes first person to receive tested, approved Covid-19 vaccine

(@fidahassanain)

PM Boris Johnson says today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 has begum, and thanked NHS and all others including the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first woman who received tested and approved Covid-19 vaccine.

She received the vaccine at around 6: 45 am in Coventry, marking the start of a historic mass vaccination programme.

National Health Services (NHS) of the UK tweeted the picture of Margaret Keena being received the vaccine after its clinical approval as the NHS.

According to The Guardian, jabs would be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across the country from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by the health secretary, Matt Hancock.

Keenan, known to family and friends as Maggie, received the jab from nurse May Parsons at her local hospital in Coventry. The former jewellery shop assistant, who turns 91 next week, only retired four years ago.

She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too,” she was reported by The Guardian as saying.

Keenan has been self-isolating for most of this year and is planning on having a very small family “bubble” Christmas to keep safe.

Originally from Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, she has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years. She will receive a booster jab in 21 days.

Parsons said it was a “huge honour” to be the first in the country to deliver the vaccine to a patient.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also shared the picture of Maggie and the nurse at NHS, with a caption: “ Today the first vaccinations in the UK against COVID-19 begin. Thank you to our NHS, to all of the scientists who worked so hard to develop this vaccine, to all the volunteers - and to everyone who has been following the rules to protect others. We will beat this together,”.

The NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, praised all those involved in delivering the new vaccine programme.