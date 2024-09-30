Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Omar Marmoush scored two goals and laid on two more as Eintracht Frankfurt won 4-2 at promoted Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Frankfurt twice took the lead inside the opening hour but were pegged back on both occasions by goals from Kiel's Japanese forward Shuto Machino.

Marmoush then scored and assisted again in the last 30 minutes to take his side to outright second in the table, a point behind Bayern Munich, who travel to Frankfurt next weekend.

"It's a lot of fun," Marmoush told DAZN. "I'm glad to help out with goals and assists.

"We'll take some confidence out of this game," he added ahead of next week's blockbuster clash.

Frankfurt's first goal was a stunning solo effort from the in-form Marmoush, who collected the ball in his own half and dribbled all the way before slamming in at the near post.

After Machino equalised from the spot, the Egyptian then laid on an inch-perfect corner for Igor Matanovic to head Frankfurt back in front two minutes into the second half.

Machino blasted in again on 50 minutes, collecting a rebound from a corner.

Marmoush was again decisive as Frankfurt reclaimed the lead five minutes after the hour when he latched onto a failed Kiel clearance to slam in his second from the left side of the box.

Then with 16 minutes remaining, Marmoush sealed the result by coming in from the right flank and cutting a pass to Tuta, who tapped in from close range.

In five league games, Marmoush now has six goals -- overtaking Harry Kane as the Bundesliga's top scorer -- as well as three assists.

- Bremen Stage stunning comeback -

In Sunday's late game, Werder Bremen came from three goals down to win 4-3 at Hoffenheim, with Jens Stage scoring a hat-trick as an 18th-minute red card for Stanley Nsoki turned the match on its head.

Hoffenheim were in cruise control early, leading 3-0 after just 12 minutes thanks to a brace from the physical Marius Buelter and an acrobatic strike from former Bayer Leverkusen forward Adam Hlozek.

Nsoki was shown straight red for a last-man foul on Felix Agu, giving Bremen a chance to pull themselves from the canvas.

Julian Malatani scored three minutes later, chipping through a crowded box to drag Bremen back into the contest.

Stage then scored twice by half-time -- a header from a Marvin Ducksch cross and a volley from close range -- to draw Bremen level.

Stage was in the right place to head Bremen in front four minutes into the second half, giving the visitors an unlikely lead.

Bremen shut up shop soon after, using their numerical advantage to control the match and secure their second win of the season.