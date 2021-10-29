UrduPoint.com

Magnesium Prices In China Fall After Resumption Of Production At Key Enterprises

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Magnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Magnesium prices in China have fallen after leading enterprises in Shaanxi province in central China resumed their production at the beginning of the month.

In September, the Chinese government faced shortages of coal and electricity in several regions of the country. According to business news outlet Caixin, plants in Fugu County, Shaanxi Province, which produced about 50% (478,600 tonnes) of China's magnesium last year, suspended their production between September 20-30 at the behest of authorities amid a coal shortage.

As a result, magnesium production in Yulin City, which includes Fugu County, fell by almost 40% in annual terms.

In this regard, magnesium prices increased, while metal supplies decreased. As for September 17, the factory price of magnesium of Xintian Magnesium Alloy was reportedly 45,000 Yuan ($7,034) per ton. On September 22, the price soared to 65,000 yuan. On October 28, the price returned to 43,000 yuan per ton.

Caixin reported that the stabilization of magnesium prices was also caused by the decrease in coal and ferrosilicon prices.

According to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association, in 2020, the country produced 858,300 tonnes of magnesium.

Magnesium mining in China had ballooned over the past decades, making it one of the key suppliers of the metal to the global market. In 2020, Chinese exports of magnesium products exceeded 5 million tonnes.

Magnesium alloy is widely used in the aviation and automotive industries and in the production of electric appliances. It is also regarded as an environmentally friendly engineering material.

In October, a number of European industry associations informed the EU authorities about severe shortages of magnesium. The EU is expected to run out of stocks by the end of November. As a source in the European Commission told Sputnik, the authorities are in contact with China to address the problem.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Exports Business China Yulin Price September October November Stocks 2020 Market Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreadi ..

Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

6 minutes ago
 Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP ..

Italy post-virus recovery on track with strong GDP growth

1 minute ago
 Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national ca ..

Measles rubella catch-up campaign is a national cause: DC Abbottabad

1 minute ago
 Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Commissioner assures cooperation for M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project compl ..

1 minute ago
 14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather ..

Poland Purchased 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons - Ex-Ar ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.