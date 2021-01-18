Magnetic Bomb Hits Vehicle in Kabul, One Dead - Police

A magnetic bomb hit a vehicle in Kabul's 6th district on Monday evening, leaving one person dead and another one injured, police told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) A magnetic bomb hit a vehicle in Kabul's 6th district on Monday evening, leaving one person dead and another one injured, police told Sputnik.

The incident took place in the Char Qala area of the capital.

Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence despite months of peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Doha. Citing the deteriorated security situation, the US Embassy in Kabul on Sunday advised Americans who are in Afghanistan to consider departing.