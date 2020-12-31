UrduPoint.com
Magnetic Mine Found On Oil Tanker Hull Offshore Iraq - Maritime Security Agency

A suspected magnetic mine was found attached to the hull of an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf offshore Iraq, the maritime security agency Dryad Global said in a statement on Thursday

"Reporting indicates that the Liberian flagged MT POLA (IMO9493767) has identified the presence of a suspicious object attached to the vessel hull whilst conducting StS 6nm South Al Bakr Terminal offshore Iraq," the statement said. "Further reporting indicates that the object is suspected to be a limpet mine.

Dryad Global said in the statement that the crew and vessel are believed to be safe.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the middle East with the United States accusing Iran of plotting an attack on US targets in Iraq and Tehran saying Washington is fabricating a pretext for a regional war.

Iran has been repeatedly accused in the past of attacking vessels in the Persian Gulf, but it denied responsibility.

