Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Southern New Zealand - Geological Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was registered in southern New Zealand on Saturday morning, local geological agency GeoNet said.

"More than 2000 felt reports for this one, a M3.7 earthquake with light shaking. It's a reminder that ten years on, the Canterbury aftershock sequence is still ongoing," GeoNet wrote on Twitter.

Tremors were registered at 5:14 a.m. local time (17:14 GMT on Friday). The epicenter was located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of the city of Christchurch, at the depth of 6 kilometers.

The island nation also felt aftershocks later in the day. The shocks, standing at a magnitude of 2.9, were registered 5 kilometers south-east of the town of Seddon at around 4:36 p.m.

New Zealand is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On February 22, 2011, the 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand's city of Christchurch, leaving 185 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.