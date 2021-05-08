UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Southern New Zealand - Geological Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Hits Southern New Zealand - Geological Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was registered in southern New Zealand on Saturday morning, local geological agency GeoNet said.

"More than 2000 felt reports for this one, a M3.7 earthquake with light shaking. It's a reminder that ten years on, the Canterbury aftershock sequence is still ongoing," GeoNet wrote on Twitter.

Tremors were registered at 5:14 a.m. local time (17:14 GMT on Friday). The epicenter was located 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) east of the city of Christchurch, at the depth of 6 kilometers.

The island nation also felt aftershocks later in the day. The shocks, standing at a magnitude of 2.9, were registered 5 kilometers south-east of the town of Seddon at around 4:36 p.m.

New Zealand is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On February 22, 2011, the 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand's city of Christchurch, leaving 185 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Earthquake Twitter Christchurch February From New Zealand P

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.