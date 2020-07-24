MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A 3.9 magnitude tremor occurred early on Friday in the area of Baalbek, located in the eastern Lebanese Beqaa Valley, the country's National Center for Geophysical Research said.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.

Baalbek, with its ancient complex of Roman ruins that are larger than those in Syria's Palmyra and attracts thousands of visitors daily, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lebanon.