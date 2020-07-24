UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 3.9 Tremor Hits Lebanon's Baalbek District - Geophysics Center

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Magnitude 3.9 Tremor Hits Lebanon's Baalbek District - Geophysics Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A 3.9 magnitude tremor occurred early on Friday in the area of Baalbek, located in the eastern Lebanese Beqaa Valley, the country's National Center for Geophysical Research said.

No casualties or damages have been reported so far.

Baalbek, with its ancient complex of Roman ruins that are larger than those in Syria's Palmyra and attracts thousands of visitors daily, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Lebanon.

Related Topics

Syria Lebanon

Recent Stories

‘Bat forever’

18 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir, Imran depart for England to Joint P ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5763 deaths with 270400 cases of ..

1 hour ago

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav allowed right to appeal by ICJ, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.