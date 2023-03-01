UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Occurs In Central Turkey - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:24 AM

Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Occurs in Central Turkey - Seismologists

A magnitude of 4.0 earthquake occurred in central Turkey, according to updated data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A magnitude of 4.0 earthquake occurred in central Turkey, according to updated data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Initially, it reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6.

The earthquake was recorded at 16:59 GMT. The epicenter of the tremors was 16 kilometers west of the city of Kayseri with a population of over a million people. The hearth lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There were no reports of possible casualties or damage.

