Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Occurs In Central Turkey - Seismologists
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:24 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) A magnitude of 4.0 earthquake occurred in central Turkey, according to updated data of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
Initially, it reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6.
The earthquake was recorded at 16:59 GMT. The epicenter of the tremors was 16 kilometers west of the city of Kayseri with a population of over a million people. The hearth lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There were no reports of possible casualties or damage.