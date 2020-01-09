(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, January 9 (Sputnik) - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Thursday, the regional branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian academy of Sciences (GS RAS) told Sputnik.

"The epicenter of the earthquake with a 4.0 magnitude was located at the depth of 14 kilometers [about 9 miles], 74 kilometers west of the settlement of Palana," a GS RAS spokesperson said.

According to the current information, local residents did not feel the earthquake, and there has been no damage or casualties caused by the tremor.

No tsunami alert has been declared.

Kamchatka is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from earthquakes. The eastern coast of the peninsula lies along the border of three tectonic plates - Okhotsk, Pacific and North American ones - with the latter two moving toward the first one, which increases the seismic activity in the region.